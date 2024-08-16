RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Protests over B'desh violence spark clashes in 2 Maha cities
August 16, 2024  22:57
File image
File image
Tension gripped Jalgaon and Nashik cities in north Maharashtra on Friday after group clashes and stone pelting during protests organised by a Hindu outfit to condemn atrocities on members of the minority community in Bangladesh, leaving half a dozen policemen injured while controlling the situation, officials said. 

In Nashik, around 200km from Mumbai, two groups clashed during a bandh called by the Sakal Hindu Samaj in protest against atrocities on minority community members in the neighbouring country, leading to tension in the Bhadrakali area, where police lobbed tear gas shells to disperse the crowd. 

Police immediately intervened and brought the situation under control, an official said. 

"The situation is tense but under control. Six tear gas shells and one rubber bullet were fired to disperse the crowd. Around six policemen were injured. Police personnel, including State Reserve Police Force jawans, were deployed in the area to maintain peace," said Nashik police commissioner Sandeep Karnik. 

Police were in the process of identifying and apprehending the miscreants. 

In Jalgaon, around 400km from Mumbai, stones were hurled at a vehicle showroom when Sakal Hindu Samaj, an umbrella body of several outfits, took out a protest march. 

"The incident occurred in Jalgaon city this morning during a protest march by the Sakal Hindu Samaj against the anti-Hindu violence in Bangladesh. Some unidentified persons hurled a few stones at a two-wheeler showroom," an official said. 

The glass facade of the showroom got damaged, he said. 

"Hundreds of supporters of the Sakal Hindu Samaj took part in the march, and the protesters later went to the collector's office and handed over a memorandum listing their demands," the police official said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Yunus expands interim Bangladesh govt, inducts 4 more advisers
Yunus expands interim Bangladesh govt, inducts 4 more advisers

With these four, the strength of the members -- all equivalent to ministers -- in the interim government's advisory council rose to 21.

Flick optimistic as Barca prepares for La Liga opener
Flick optimistic as Barca prepares for La Liga opener

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has no complaints over his squad and fully trusts the club, the German said on the eve of Saturday's LaLiga opening clash at Valencia.

'We didn't give up': Vinesh shares her painful journey
'We didn't give up': Vinesh shares her painful journey

Vinesh Phogat has finally opened up about her devastating disqualification from the women's 50kg wrestling final at the Paris Olympics.

Sri Lanka's Niroshan Dickwella hit with doping ban
Sri Lanka's Niroshan Dickwella hit with doping ban

Sri Lankan wicketkeeper-batter Niroshan Dickwella has been suspended by Sri Lanka Cricket following allegations of an anti-doping violation during the Lankan Premier League.

Maha polls likely after Diwali, says EC; MVA slams delay
Maha polls likely after Diwali, says EC; MVA slams delay

Kumar also hinted that the Maharashtra elections could be held after Diwali.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances