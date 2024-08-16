Protests over B'desh violence spark clashes in 2 Maha cities





In Nashik, around 200km from Mumbai, two groups clashed during a bandh called by the Sakal Hindu Samaj in protest against atrocities on minority community members in the neighbouring country, leading to tension in the Bhadrakali area, where police lobbed tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.





Police immediately intervened and brought the situation under control, an official said.





"The situation is tense but under control. Six tear gas shells and one rubber bullet were fired to disperse the crowd. Around six policemen were injured. Police personnel, including State Reserve Police Force jawans, were deployed in the area to maintain peace," said Nashik police commissioner Sandeep Karnik.





Police were in the process of identifying and apprehending the miscreants.





In Jalgaon, around 400km from Mumbai, stones were hurled at a vehicle showroom when Sakal Hindu Samaj, an umbrella body of several outfits, took out a protest march.





"The incident occurred in Jalgaon city this morning during a protest march by the Sakal Hindu Samaj against the anti-Hindu violence in Bangladesh. Some unidentified persons hurled a few stones at a two-wheeler showroom," an official said.





The glass facade of the showroom got damaged, he said.





"Hundreds of supporters of the Sakal Hindu Samaj took part in the march, and the protesters later went to the collector's office and handed over a memorandum listing their demands," the police official said. -- PTI

Tension gripped Jalgaon and Nashik cities in north Maharashtra on Friday after group clashes and stone pelting during protests organised by a Hindu outfit to condemn atrocities on members of the minority community in Bangladesh, leaving half a dozen policemen injured while controlling the situation, officials said.