PM tells Yunus: Ensure safety of B'desh minorities
August 16, 2024  17:15
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Mohammad Yunus, the Chief Adviser of the interim government of Bangladesh on Friday and emphasised the need to ensure the safety and protection of minorities in the country.

Prime Minister Modi reaffirmed India's support for a democratic, stable, peaceful and progressive Bangladesh and emphasised India's commitment to supporting the people of Bangladesh through various development initiatives, the PM Office stated in a press release.

During the call, PM Modi also underlined the importance of ensuring the safety and protection of Hindus and all other minority communities in Bangladesh.

Nobel Peace Laureate Muhammad Yunus, in turn, assured that the Interim Government would prioritise the protection, safety and security of Hindus and all minority groups in Bangladesh, the PMO stated.

The two leaders also discussed ways to take the bilateral relationship forward in line with the respective national priorities.

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi said, "Received a telephone call from Professor Muhammad Yunus, @ChiefAdviserGoB. Exchanged views on the prevailing situation. Reiterated India's support for a democratic, stable, peaceful and progressive Bangladesh. He assured protection, safety and security of Hindus and all minorities in Bangladesh."
