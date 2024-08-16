RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
NIA attaches property of Hizbul Mujahideen worker in Kashmir
August 16, 2024  19:32
File image
File image
The National Investigation Agency on Friday attached the property of an overground worker of terror group Hizbul Mujahideen in Kashmir.

The seizure came as part of the agency's probe in a case related to the targeted killing of the sarpanch of Adoora village in Kulgam, a statement issued by NIA said.

Nasir Rashid Bhat's property - a residential house in Tengpora village of Shopian -- was attached under Section 33 (1) of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1947, on orders of the NIA special judge of Jammu, it said.

Bhat, along with other members of banned Hizbul Mujahideen, was involved in the killing of sarpanch Shabir Ahmad Mir on March 11, 2022 with the aim of spreading terror among the people, the probe agency said.

Investigations by the NIA, which took over the case from Kulgam police, revealed that the targeted killing was part of a larger conspiracy by Hizbul Mujahideen to disturb India's integrity, sovereignty and security through violent attacks and killings.

The NIA further found that Bhat had provided his Alto car to the terrorists, the agency said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Nagal returns to Indian Davis Cup team, Yuki opts out
Nagal returns to Indian Davis Cup team, Yuki opts out

India's top singles player Sumit Nagal on Friday returned to the Davis Cup team for the World Group I tie against Sweden but Yuki Bhambri has opted out of the September 14-15 contest,

Victory for Vinesh, Sakshi, Bajrang as HC accepts plea
Victory for Vinesh, Sakshi, Bajrang as HC accepts plea

Delhi HC open to IOA reconstituting ad hoc panel for WFI's functioning

Antil, Jadhav named India flag-bearers for Paralympics
Antil, Jadhav named India flag-bearers for Paralympics

Tokyo Paralympics gold medal winner Sumit Antil and Asian Para Games silver medalist Bhagyashree Jadhav will be Indian flag-bearers at the opening ceremony of the Paris Paralympics.

PCB to use new floodlights in ICC Champions Trophy
PCB to use new floodlights in ICC Champions Trophy

The Pakistan Cricket Board will use new floodlights at stadiums in Karachi and Lahore for the Champions Trophy early next year.

Yunus dials Modi, assures protection of Hindus, minorities in B'desh
Yunus dials Modi, assures protection of Hindus, minorities in B'desh

This is the first conversation between Modi and Yunus after he assumed the responsibility following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances