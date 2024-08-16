RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
National flag desecration in UP's Mathura; cops launch probe
August 16, 2024  20:40
File image
File image
A case of desecration of the national flag here has come to light, prompting the police to file charges against four people and initiate a search to apprehend them, officials said on Friday.

Superintendent of police (city) Arvind Kumar said the incident occurred in the Jamna Paar area, where the in-charge of the Lakshmi Nagar police outpost registered a case after coming across a video showing the national flag being disrespected by four individuals.

In the purported video, which has been circulating on social media, the four individuals can be seen laying the tricolour on the ground and gambling on it, all while wearing shoes.

"Upon receiving the information, Lakshmi Nagar police outpost in-charge Rajpal Singh began efforts to identify the individuals captured in the video. So far, three of the four individuals have been identified as Munesh Master, Jaichand Driver, and Pintu. The identity of the fourth person remains unknown," Kumar said.

The SP said a case has been registered against all four under Section 2 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, and a search operation has been launched to apprehend them. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Sri Lanka's Niroshan Dickwella hit with doping ban
Sri Lanka's Niroshan Dickwella hit with doping ban

Sri Lankan wicketkeeper-batter Niroshan Dickwella has been suspended by Sri Lanka Cricket following allegations of an anti-doping violation during the Lankan Premier League.

Maha polls likely after Diwali, says EC; MVA slams delay
Maha polls likely after Diwali, says EC; MVA slams delay

Kumar also hinted that the Maharashtra elections could be held after Diwali.

Forex reserves drop $4.8 bn to $670.11 bn
Forex reserves drop $4.8 bn to $670.11 bn

India's forex reserves dropped by $4.8 billion to $670.12 billion for the week ended August 9, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. In the previous reporting week, the kitty jumped by $7.53 billion to an all-time high of $674.92...

Yunus dials Modi, assures protection of Hindus, minorities in B'desh
Yunus dials Modi, assures protection of Hindus, minorities in B'desh

This is the first conversation between Modi and Yunus after he assumed the responsibility following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government.

Teacher strip searches girls in MP school for mobile phone, booked
Teacher strip searches girls in MP school for mobile phone, booked

As per a complaint lodged by parents, the teacher allegedly took five girl students to the washroom and strip-searched them after a mobile phone rang during class at a government girls' higher secondary school on August 2, an official said.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances