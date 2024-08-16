RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
MP teacher booked for strip-searching students for phones
August 16, 2024  19:14
File image
File image
A first information report has been registered against a teacher of a government school who allegedly strip-searched girl students to look for a mobile phone that rang during class in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, the police said on Friday. 

As per a complaint lodged by parents, the teacher allegedly took five girl students to the washroom and strip-searched them after a mobile phone rang during class at a government girls higher secondary school on August 2, an official said. 

Malharganj police station in-charge Shiv Kumar Raghuvanshi said initial investigations have revealed that the teacher had "mentally tortured" minor girls by allegedly making them remove their clothes to find their mobile phones. 

An FIR was registered under sections 76 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe) and section 79 (acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and section 75 (cruelty to children) of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, he said. 

The police have recorded statements of the victims, their parents and teachers, Raghuvanshi said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Victory for Vinesh, Sakshi, Bajrang as HC accepts plea
Victory for Vinesh, Sakshi, Bajrang as HC accepts plea

Delhi HC open to IOA reconstituting ad hoc panel for WFI's functioning

Antil, Jadhav named India flag-bearers for Paralympics
Antil, Jadhav named India flag-bearers for Paralympics

Tokyo Paralympics gold medal winner Sumit Antil and Asian Para Games silver medalist Bhagyashree Jadhav will be Indian flag-bearers at the opening ceremony of the Paris Paralympics.

PCB to use new floodlights in ICC Champions Trophy
PCB to use new floodlights in ICC Champions Trophy

The Pakistan Cricket Board will use new floodlights at stadiums in Karachi and Lahore for the Champions Trophy early next year.

Yunus dials Modi, assures protection of Hindus, minorities in B'desh
Yunus dials Modi, assures protection of Hindus, minorities in B'desh

This is the first conversation between Modi and Yunus after he assumed the responsibility following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government.

J&K Polls Bristles With Strange Possibilities
J&K Polls Bristles With Strange Possibilities

'If, as happened in Baramulla during the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the youth in the Valley get triggered enough to jump into the wider fray, the end result would be difficult to predict, especially as the state's post-August 5, 2019...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances