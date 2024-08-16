RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Modi stresses need to deescalate situation in call with Netanyahu
August 16, 2024  22:07
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu/File image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday stressed the need for deescalation of the situation in West Asia during a telephonic conversation with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and reiterated their call for immediate release of all hostages and continued humanitarian assistance.

In a post on X, Modi said Netanyahu extended his warm wishes on India's 78th Independence Day.

"We discussed the current situation in West Asia. Emphasized on the need to de-escalate the situation. Reiterated our call for immediate release of all hostages, ceasefire and need for continued humanitarian assistance," he said.

Following the outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas, tensions have gripped West Asia amid calls for a ceasefire. -- PTI
