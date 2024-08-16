RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Kenyan held with cocaine worth Rs 20 cr at Mumbai airport
August 16, 2024  21:21
image
A Kenyan woman was arrested at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Friday allegedly with cocaine worth Rs 20 crore concealed in liquid form in two shampoo and lotion bottles, which DRI officials said was a new modus operandi to smuggle the contraband.   

The appearance of the liquid cocaine was similar to the normal shampoo and lotion contents of these bottles, which increased the difficulty in its detection, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence officials said. 

"The woman passenger coming from Nairobi in Kenya was apprehended by a DRI team on the basis of a specific intelligence. A total of 1,983 grams of the viscous liquid was recovered. A test run on it returned positive for cocaine. Its approximate value in the illicit market is Rs 20 crore," an official said. 

The woman was arrested under provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act provisions and was remanded in judicial custody, the official added. -- PTI
