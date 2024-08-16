Kenyan held with cocaine worth Rs 20 cr at Mumbai airport





The appearance of the liquid cocaine was similar to the normal shampoo and lotion contents of these bottles, which increased the difficulty in its detection, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence officials said.





"The woman passenger coming from Nairobi in Kenya was apprehended by a DRI team on the basis of a specific intelligence. A total of 1,983 grams of the viscous liquid was recovered. A test run on it returned positive for cocaine. Its approximate value in the illicit market is Rs 20 crore," an official said.





The woman was arrested under provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act provisions and was remanded in judicial custody, the official added. -- PTI

