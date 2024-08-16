India's forex reserves drop $4.8 bn to $670.11 bn





In the previous reporting week, the kitty jumped by $7.533 billion to an all-time high of $674.919 billion.





For the week ended August 9, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $4.079 billion to $587.96 billion, the data released on Friday showed.





Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.





Gold reserves declined by $860 million to $59.239 billion during the week, the RBI said.





The Special Drawing Rights were up by $121 million to $18.282 billion, the apex bank said.





India's reserve position with the IMF increased by $18 million to $4.638 billion in the reporting week, the central bank data showed. -- PTI

