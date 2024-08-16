RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Has Modi given up Hindutva, asks Uddhav
August 16, 2024  12:08
image
Maharashtra assembly elections will be a fight to protect self-respect of the state, says Uddhav Thackeray at MVA meeting. "We will back any candidate announced by Congress and NCP(SP) as MVA's CM face," Uddhav announces.

Thackeray asks Maha Vikas Aghadi cadres to rise above self-interest for sake of protecting Maharashtra's pride and respect. "Be the ambassadors of opposition alliance in Maharashtra." On PM's I-Day pitch for secular civil code, Uddhav asks, "Has Narendra Modi given up Hindutva?" 

Earlier today, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who heads the Nationalist Congress Party, has said that helming the NCP away from the shadows of his uncle and founder Sharad Pawar after the split is a huge responsibility.

The Election Commission will announce the schedule for assembly elections this afternoon.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Uddhav's big remark on MVA chief ministerial candidate
Uddhav's big remark on MVA chief ministerial candidate

Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said he will back any candidate announced by the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar as Maha Vikas Aghadi's chief ministerial face.

When Samantha Wants Peace And Quiet...
When Samantha Wants Peace And Quiet...

Bhumi shares her Royal look....Vaani looks like a boss lady... Taapsee makes a friend...

'Industry Has To Help Us'
'Industry Has To Help Us'

'There will be 200 ITIs developed as hubs, while 800 will be developed as spoke, connected with five National Skill Training Institutes.'

Won't spare anyone attacking Hindus: Bangladesh govt
Won't spare anyone attacking Hindus: Bangladesh govt

Bangladesh's newly-appointed Home Affairs Ministry adviser has vowed to take swift legal action against those who attack or abuse minorities, stressing that there is no place for violence, conflict, or hatred in the country.

Man United bank on De Ligt-Mazraoui duo for success
Man United bank on De Ligt-Mazraoui duo for success

The defenders signed contracts on Tuesday from Bayern Munich making United their third team together, and they could both feature in the squad's season opener on Friday against Fulham at Old Trafford.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances