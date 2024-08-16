Has Modi given up Hindutva, asks Uddhav

Thackeray asks Maha Vikas Aghadi cadres to rise above self-interest for sake of protecting Maharashtra's pride and respect. "Be the ambassadors of opposition alliance in Maharashtra." On PM's I-Day pitch for secular civil code, Uddhav asks, "Has Narendra Modi given up Hindutva?"





Earlier today, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who heads the Nationalist Congress Party, has said that helming the NCP away from the shadows of his uncle and founder Sharad Pawar after the split is a huge responsibility.



