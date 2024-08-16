RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Doctors at 5 Jharkhand medical colleges join stir against medico's murder
August 16, 2024  18:19
File image
Junior doctors at five medical colleges in Jharkhand went on an indefinite strike on Friday to protest against the alleged rape and murder of a woman medico and vandalism at a health facility in Kolkata, officials said.

The doctors boycotted the outpatient department and elective operation theatre services but they excluded emergency services from the purview of their protest.

Jharkhand Junior Doctors Network president Vikash Kumar said senior residents and junior medicos of five medical colleges in Jamshedpur, Dhanbad, Hazaribag, Palamu and Dumka went on strike from Friday morning.

JDN vice-president Dr Jaideep said doctors did not want to go on strike as patients suffer from a ceasework at a hospital.

After the Kolkata incident, medicos are feeling unsafe. Only a central law to ensure the safety and security of doctors at the workplace can restore confidence among the medicos, he said.

Doctors at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi continued ceasework on Friday to protest against the alleged rape and murder of the woman medic in Kolkata. -- PTI
