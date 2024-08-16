RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Doctor murder: CBI to question 4 trainee docs
August 16, 2024  11:09
image
RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape case: Four doctors of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital have been summoned by CBI Special Crime Branch. The CBI will interrogate these PGT (PG trainees) regarding what happened the night of the incident.

Accused Sanjoy Roy was brought out of the CBI Special Crime Branch in CGO complex. He is being taken for medical examination.

Junior doctors and medical students at RML Hospital stage a protest against the rape and murder of a woman resident doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Pro Kabaddi League: Tanwar is costliest buy on Day 1
Pro Kabaddi League: Tanwar is costliest buy on Day 1

PKL season 11 records highest number of crorepatis in league's history

TN govt powers Foxconn residence for 18K women
TN govt powers Foxconn residence for 18K women

The Tamil Nadu government is set to unveil a housing initiative for 18,720 women employed by Taiwanese tech giant Foxconn, a key supplier to iPhone-maker Apple, this Saturday. The project, located at Vallam Vadagal near Chennai, marks...

Managing party without him is...: Ajit Pawar on uncle
Managing party without him is...: Ajit Pawar on uncle

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who heads the Nationalist Congress Party, has said that helming the NCP away from the shadows of his uncle and founder Sharad Pawar after the split is a huge responsibility.

Stree 2's Record Opening At Box Office!
Stree 2's Record Opening At Box Office!

The makers of Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa could not have imagined the kind of euphoria that Stree 2 would bring and in the end, emerge as the first choice of audiences.

Grand Chess Tour: Praggnanandhaa's bad run continues, Firouzja leads
Grand Chess Tour: Praggnanandhaa's bad run continues, Firouzja leads

Nakamura, who started off as the favourite in the blitz section, is in sixth spot on 13.5 points, ahead of tour leader and compatriot Fabiano Caruana who has 13 points.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances