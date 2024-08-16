Doctor murder: CBI to question 4 trainee docs





Accused Sanjoy Roy was brought out of the CBI Special Crime Branch in CGO complex. He is being taken for medical examination.





Junior doctors and medical students at RML Hospital stage a protest against the rape and murder of a woman resident doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape case: Four doctors of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital have been summoned by CBI Special Crime Branch. The CBI will interrogate these PGT (PG trainees) regarding what happened the night of the incident.