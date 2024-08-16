Doc murder: What protesting docs across India want





Junior doctors at Lady Hardinge Medical College and Hospital and RML Hospital in the national capital staged a protest against the rape and murder of a woman resident doctor in Kolkata.





Doctors raised the slogan of "We want justice" while protesting against the rape and murder incident.Dr Akash from RML Hospital appealed to the doctors and common people to reach Nirman Bhawan in large numbers to peacefully put forward their issues in front of the government and seek justice for the alleged rape and murder victim in Kolkata.





"I appeal to all doctors and common people to reach Nirman Bhawan in large numbers so that we can peacefully put forward our issues in front of the government and seek justice for our colleague from Bengal who lost her life to this barbaric and gruesome act. We also want to tell our friends protesting in Bengal that they are not alone in this fight, all doctors across the country stand in solidarity with them... We demand a Central Protection Act from the government. Our protest will continue till we do not get assurance from the government that concrete steps will be taken," he said.





AIIMS Delhi doctor, Dr Kumar Kartikay says, "We want to peacefully put forward our demands. We demand a Central Protection Act for healthcare workers. Till we do not get a written assurance, we will continue our strike... We are expecting around 3000-5000 people at Nirman Bhawan today from all the medical colleges in Delhi... We will not step back or sit quietly till we get an assurance that action will be taken."

Doctors and medical students across India continued to protest on Friday to demand justice for a woman doctor, who was allegedly raped and murdered at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.