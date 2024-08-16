RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Communal tension in Udaipur after stabbing in school, cars burnt
August 16, 2024  21:44
A mob set fire to cars and pelted stones amid communal tension in Udaipur after a class 10 student stabbed another boy at a government school on Friday. 

Prohibitory orders banning the assembly of people were imposed in the Rajasthan city. It was not immediately known what led to the stabbing at the government school located at Bhattiyani Chohatta. 

Members of some Hindu outfits gathered at Madhuban in the city to protest over the stabbing, the police said, adding the victim has been admitted in the ICU of the district hospital. 

His condition is stated to be stable. 

The police said a mob pelted stones and set three or four cars on fire. 

As the tension escalated in the evening, markets were shut in Bapu Bazar, Hathipole, Ghanta Ghar, Chetak Circle and nearby areas. 

Some violent elements also pelted stones at a shopping mall in which the glass gates of the shops were damaged. -- PTI
