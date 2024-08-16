RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


CEC begins presser to announce poll schedules
August 16, 2024  15:14
| Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar begins presser to announce the schedule for the General Election to Legislative Assemblies.

"Lok Sabha polls were the biggest election process at the world level. It was completed successfully and peacefully. It created a very strongly democratic surface for the entire democratic world, it was peaceful without any violence and the whole country celebrated the festival of elections. We also made many records. For the first time, maximum polling took place in the world..."
