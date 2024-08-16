RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


BSE Sensex top gainers today
August 16, 2024  19:42
Benchmark Sensex spurted by 1,330 points to close at a two-week high while Nifty jumped 397 points to settle above the 24,500 level on Friday as easing fears of a recession in the US triggered buying in IT shares amid a sharp global stocks rally. 

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,330.96 points or 1.68 percent to settle at 80,436.84, marking its best single-day gains in more than two months. 

As many as 47 Nifty shares closed in green while three closed in red. 

 From Sensex firms, Tech Mahindra, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, UltraTech Cement, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, ICICI Bank and Tata Steel were the biggest gainers.
