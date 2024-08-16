Bangalore airport first in Asia to receive ACI's level five accreditation





Bangalore Airport has made a remarkable 95.6 per cent reduction in Scope 1 and 2 Greenhouse Gas emissions, attaining the highest emission elimination by an Indian airport, achieved seven years ahead of the initial target of 2030, they said.





The accreditation comes into effect from May 5, 2024.





"BLR Airport has made significant strides in its decarbonisation journey and set new benchmarks by transitioning to 100 per cent renewable electricity and implementing initiatives focusing on sustainable mobility and green infrastructure. To offset its residual emissions, BLR Airport has procured Airports Council International approved carbon units from verified carbon removal projects. Looking ahead towards 2030, BLR Airport has committed to offsetting residual emissions through in-house green landscape projects, further demonstrating its dedication to build a sustainable future," BIAL said in a statement. -- PTI

Kempegowda International Airport operated by Bangalore International Airport Limited has marked a significant milestone by becoming the first airport in Asia to receive Airports Council International's the highest level five accreditation, officials said on Friday.