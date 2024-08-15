'Viksit Bharat 2047' are not mere words: Modi

From the ramparts of Red Fort on 78th Independence Day, PM Narendra Modi said that the 'Viksit Bharat 2047' is not mere words and that are reflection of resolve and dreams of 140 crore people.





"We are capable of making India developed nation by 2047 with our resolve," Modi said in his address on Independence Day.





"People have given many suggestions to make India developed by 2047, including making nation manufacturing hub, seed capital," he said.