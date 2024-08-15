RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Stringent punishment for crimes against women: PM amid Kolkata protests
August 15, 2024  09:21
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said there is a need to widely publicise punishments given for atrocities against women, so that there is a fear of consequence.
 
Modi said his government has worked on a "women-led development model," but he was still concerned over incidents of rape and violence against women.
 
The Prime Minister said there is anger among people against such incidents.
 
"We have worked on a women-led development model. Whether it is innovation, employment, entrepreneurship, in every sector women are marching ahead," Modi said.
 
"Look at the defence sector -- air force, army navy, space sector, we are seeing the strength of women everywhere. But on the other hand, some disturbing things also come forward," he said.
 
"Today from the Red Fort, I want to express my pain. As a society, we will have to think seriously about the atrocities against our mothers, sisters and daughters. There is anger among common people because of this. I can feel that rage," he said.
 
The PM said the country must take such incidents seriously and the fear of reprisal must be struck among the perpetrators.
 
"Crimes against women should be probed swiftly, and stringent punishment should be given to those who commit demonic acts, it is important to instil confidence in the society," he said.
 
"Need of hour is to widely publicise punishment for atrocities against women so that there is fear of consequences," he said.
 
"Those who commit such sins should know that they will be hanged. It is important to have that fear," Modi added. -- PTI 
