'Secular civil code' need of the hour: Modi
August 15, 2024  09:59
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his Independence Day address from the Red Fort, called for discussion on the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in India, describing the current civil code as "communal" and advocating for a "secular" alternative.

"There should be discussions on the Uniform Civil Code. The present civil code appears to be 'communal'. India needs a 'secular' civil code. It is need of hour to have a secular civil code and do away with discriminatory communal civil code," he said. 

"The Supreme Court has held discussions regarding Uniform Civil Code again and again, and it has given orders several times. A large section of the country believes -- and it is true, that the civil code that we are living with is actually a Communal civil code in a way. I would say that it is the need of the hour that there be a secular civil code in the country, only then would we be free of the discrimination on the basis of religion," he said.
Modi said laws which divide the country on communal lines and become a reason for inequality have no place in a modern society.

