'Secular civil code' need of the hour: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his Independence Day address from the Red Fort, called for discussion on the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in India, describing the current civil code as "communal" and advocating for a "secular" alternative.





"The Supreme Court has held discussions regarding Uniform Civil Code again and again, and it has given orders several times. A large section of the country believes -- and it is true, that the civil code that we are living with is actually a Communal civil code in a way. I would say that it is the need of the hour that there be a secular civil code in the country, only then would we be free of the discrimination on the basis of religion," he said.