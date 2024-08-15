RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Probe starts against Hasina, 9 others for genocide
August 15, 2024  19:05
Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal has started an investigation against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and nine others on charges of genocide and crimes against humanity that took place from July 15 to August 5 during students' mass movement against her government. 

A complaint was filed on Wednesday with the investigation agency of Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal against Hasina, Awami League general secretary and former road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, and several other prominent figures within the party. 

The complainant's lawyer Gazi MH Tamim confirmed on Thursday that the Tribunal started the probe on Wednesday night. 

Hasina, 76, fled to India on August 5 after resigning from her post amidst unprecedented anti-government student-led protests. 

The Hasina-led Awami League along with its affiliated organisations is also named in the petition. 

The petition was filed by Bulbul Kabir, the father of Arif Ahmed Siam, a Class IX student who was killed during the anti-discrimination student movement. 

"The (ICT-BD) investigation agency has started reviewing the charges... The accusation of genocide and crimes against humanity has been recorded as a case," said the lawyer. -- PTI
