Odisha announces 1-day menstrual leave

Odisha's Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida on Thursday announced a day's paid menstrual leave for state government and private sector employees.





The leave, however, will be optional.





Parida, who is also in charge of the women and child development department, made the announcement after attending an Independence Day programme in Cuttack.





The women employees can take the leave on the first or second day of the menstrual cycle. "It will be optional," she said.





An Odia girl had raised her voice seeking paid leave during periods at the United Nations Civil Society Conference 2024 held in Nairobi, Kenya.





Ranjita Priyadarshini, a woman activist from Odisha, had also drawn the attention of all the delegates at the international conference regarding paid leave for women during menstruation.





She argued that women across the world suffer due to physical pain during their menstruation. -- PTI