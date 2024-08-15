RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Non-veg food prohibited at one of IIT Bombay canteens, alleges student body
August 15, 2024  01:25
image
A student association has alleged that nonvegetarian food is not being allowed at one of the canteens of the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay in Mumbai. 

In a post on X, the IIT Bombay unit of the Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle, a left-leaning organisation, claimed that nonvegetarian food was not allowed inside the dining area of 'Amul Canteen'. 

The institute has several canteens on its premises. 

"The veg purists of @iitbombay are back again! The said canteen does not even have a properly enclosed dining area, still they are obsessed with creating more and more enclosures for the "pure-vegetarians." #UCinsecurities," the APPSC said. 

It also posted a picture of a notice which said, "Amul Canteen is a pure-vegetarian eatery. Bringing non-vegetarian stuff even in the canteen's dining area is strictly not allowed." 

When contacted, there was no reaction from IIT Bombay. -- PTI
