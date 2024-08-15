Non-veg food prohibited at one of IIT Bombay canteens, alleges student body





In a post on X, the IIT Bombay unit of the Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle, a left-leaning organisation, claimed that nonvegetarian food was not allowed inside the dining area of 'Amul Canteen'.





The institute has several canteens on its premises.





"The veg purists of @iitbombay are back again! The said canteen does not even have a properly enclosed dining area, still they are obsessed with creating more and more enclosures for the "pure-vegetarians." #UCinsecurities," the APPSC said.





It also posted a picture of a notice which said, "Amul Canteen is a pure-vegetarian eatery. Bringing non-vegetarian stuff even in the canteen's dining area is strictly not allowed."





When contacted, there was no reaction from IIT Bombay. -- PTI

