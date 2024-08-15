New criminal laws reformed legal system, says PM

New criminal laws reformed legal system, says PMAugust 15, 2024 08:54
Prime Minister Modi hails the new criminal law, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, as having reformed the legal system.
"We prioritised justice over punishment in new criminal laws," he points out.
