Modi pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

Modi pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi at RajghatAugust 15, 2024 07:34
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage to Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in New Delhi ahead of the Independence Day speech.
