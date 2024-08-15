RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Modi meets India's Paris Olympians on I-Day
August 15, 2024  15:56
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met with the Indian contingent which returned from the just-concluded Paris Olympics with six medals with history-scripting shooter Manu Bhaker showing her pistol with which she won two bronze, at his residence in New Delhi.
 
The Indian men's hockey team, which won its second consecutive bronze at the Paris Games, presented the PM with a stick signed by all the players. The players, including the just-retired PR Sreejesh and captain Harmanpreet Singh, were seen posing with the PM with the bronze medals on their necks.

Bhaker, who became the first Indian to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympics, was seen explaining the PM about the pistol with which she shot down two bronze medals -- in 10m air pistol and 10m air pistol mixed event -- in Paris.

Sarabjot Singh, who teamed up with Bhaker to win a bronze in 10m air pistol mixed event, also interacted with the PM, so did Swapnil Kusale who won a bronze in 50m rifle 3 positions.

Wrestler Aman Sehrawat, who won a bronze in men's freestyle 57kg, was also seen posing with the PM with an India jersey with his signature on it.
 
The silver medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is yet to return home as he has headed to Germany after the Paris Games to consult a doctor for his groin injury and a possible participation in the Diamond League Meetings in Europe.

Modi addressed the members of the Indian contingent and also interacted with some of them including shuttler Lakshya Sen.-- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Ajit Pawar's son to contest from Baramati? Dy CM says...
Ajit Pawar's son to contest from Baramati? Dy CM says...

Ajit Pawar also said he was "not interested" in contesting elections anymore.

Conway picks casual NZC contract to focus on T20 leagues
Conway picks casual NZC contract to focus on T20 leagues

New Zealand opener Devon Conway has opted for a casual rather than central contract for the upcoming 2024-2025 season.

'Divisive agenda': Oppn slams Modi's 'communal civil code' remark
'Divisive agenda': Oppn slams Modi's 'communal civil code' remark

'The non-biological PM's capacity for malice, mischief, and maligning of history knows no bounds. It was on full display today from the Red Fort'

SEE: Manu coaches Modi on pistol; hockey team's special gift
SEE: Manu coaches Modi on pistol; hockey team's special gift

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the Indian contingent which returned from the Paris Olympics with six medals.

'Petty mindset': Rahul's I-Day celebrations seating triggers row
'Petty mindset': Rahul's I-Day celebrations seating triggers row

Gandhi was seen sitting behind a few rows of seats, which were occupied by members of the Indian contingent that took part in the recently-held Paris Games.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances