Modi make fresh pitch for 'one nation, one election'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday made a strong pitch for 'one nation, one election' and urged political parties to come forward to realise the dream while contending that frequent polls were creating hurdles in the nation's progress.

Addressing the nation on the 78th Independence Day, he said extensive consultations have been held across the country on the issue and all political parties have given their views while a committee has submitted an excellent report.





"Frequent elections are creating hurdles in the progress of the nation. It has become easy to link any scheme/initiative with elections. There are elections somewhere every three to six months. Every work is linked to elections," Modi said from the ramparts of the Red Fort.





"The nation has to come forward for one nation, one election," he said.

The prime minister urged political parties "from the Red Fort and with the national tricolour as a witness to ensure the nation's progress". -- PTI