Modi make fresh pitch for 'one nation, one election'
August 15, 2024  10:38
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday made a strong pitch for 'one nation, one election' and urged political parties to come forward to realise the dream while contending that frequent polls were creating hurdles in the nation's progress.
 
Addressing the nation on the 78th Independence Day, he said extensive consultations have been held across the country on the issue and all political parties have given their views while a committee has submitted an excellent report.

"Frequent elections are creating hurdles in the progress of the nation. It has become easy to link any scheme/initiative with elections. There are elections somewhere every three to six months. Every work is linked to elections," Modi said from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

"The nation has to come forward for one nation, one election," he said.
The prime minister urged political parties "from the Red Fort and with the national tricolour as a witness to ensure the nation's progress". -- PTI
India should have a 'secular' civil code: Modi
Modi said laws which divide the country on communal lines and become a reason for inequality have no place in a modern society.

Independence Day Special: Anita's Patoli
This recipe is must in Goan homes on August 15.

Independence Day Inspiration From Aahana, Rashmi...
It's the perfect occasion to wear a sari.

Khel Khel Mein Review: Game Of Phones
The chemistry between the motley bunch of actors works in fits and starts but Akshay Kumar's gift of the gab, Taapsee's bumbling comedienne and Fardeen Khan's dry wit come out tops, notes Sukanya Verma.

How Do We Prepare For LA 2028? We Don't.
You don't prep for 2028 but for 2040, or even 2044. Sustained sporting excellence is based on mass support, grassroots development, and funding - and it is this trifecta India needs to work on, systematically, asserts Prem Panicker.

