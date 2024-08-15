RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Modi hails India's 'vibrant' space sector
August 15, 2024  08:43
image
India's "vibrant" space sector is playing a key role in making India a strong nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.

Modi also said his government has made many reforms in the space sector, liberating it from the restrictions of the past
 
"Hundreds of start-ups have come up in the space sector. It is becoming vibrant. It is playing a key role in making India a strong nation."
 
"We have made many reforms in the space sector. We have liberated it from the restrictions of the past," the prime minister said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Chhari Mubarak Heads For Amarnath Cave
Chhari Mubarak Heads For Amarnath Cave

On Wednesday, August 14, 2024, Head Priest Mahant Deependra Giri along with sadhus and devotees at the Amareshwar temple in Srinagar offered the traditional Chhari Pujan to the Chhari Mubarak or the holy silver mace of Lord Shiva before...

'Farmers are our Annadata'
'Farmers are our Annadata'

This is the full text of the address to the nation by President Droupadi Murmu on the eve of India's 78th Independence Day.

Vandalism at Kolkata hospital as midnight protest turns violent
Vandalism at Kolkata hospital as midnight protest turns violent

The incident took place amid midnight protests by women against the horrific rape-murder of the doctor at the hospital.

Mpox a public health emergency of global concern: WHO
Mpox a public health emergency of global concern: WHO

This comes amid a rapid surge in spread of the disease in Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, and its detection in neighbouring countries as well.

Women fill streets across Bengal in midnight stir against doctor's murder
Women fill streets across Bengal in midnight stir against doctor's murder

Responding to the 'Women, Reclaim the Night' call given on social media by commoners, college students, home-makers and employees of offices will congregate in key thoroughfares in small towns and big cities, including in various parts...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances