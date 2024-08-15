Modi hails India's 'vibrant' space sector

India's "vibrant" space sector is playing a key role in making India a strong nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.





Modi also said his government has made many reforms in the space sector, liberating it from the restrictions of the past

"Hundreds of start-ups have come up in the space sector. It is becoming vibrant. It is playing a key role in making India a strong nation."

"We have made many reforms in the space sector. We have liberated it from the restrictions of the past," the prime minister said. -- PTI