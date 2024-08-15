RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Modi greets citizens on India's 78th I-Day
August 15, 2024  07:18
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted the people of the country on the occasion of India's 78th Independence Day.
 
Later in the day, the prime minister will attend the celebrations at the historic Red Fort where he will deliver his 11th Independence Day address.

"Independence Day greetings to my fellow Indians. Jai Hind!," Modi said in a post on X in English and Hindi. 

The Indian contingent which took part in the Paris Olympics, students benefiting from the Atal Innovation Mission, workers of the Border Roads Organisation and sarpanches of the gram panchayats are among the 6,000 special guests invited to the 78th Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi. -- PTI  
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Mpox a public health emergency of global concern: WHO
Mpox a public health emergency of global concern: WHO

This comes amid a rapid surge in spread of the disease in Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, and its detection in neighbouring countries as well.

Women fill streets across Bengal in midnight stir against doctor's murder
Women fill streets across Bengal in midnight stir against doctor's murder

Responding to the 'Women, Reclaim the Night' call given on social media by commoners, college students, home-makers and employees of offices will congregate in key thoroughfares in small towns and big cities, including in various parts...

Country gears up for 78th Independence Day amid tight security
Country gears up for 78th Independence Day amid tight security

Police personnel checked vehicles and conducted flag marches at various places in Punjab on Wednesday while central forces maintained a tight vigil in Tripura.

Over 10K cops deployed for I-Day security in Delhi; heavy vehicle banned
Over 10K cops deployed for I-Day security in Delhi; heavy vehicle banned

All borders of the national capital will be sealed for the entry of commercial and heavy vehicles by Thursday midnight apart from heavy police deployment, they said.

Vinesh deserved Silver: Perturbed coach on CAS verdict
Vinesh deserved Silver: Perturbed coach on CAS verdict

National Wrestling coach Virendra Dahiya believes that Vinesh Phogat at least deserved a silver medal after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) dismissed her appeal for the silver medal

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances