RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Modi delivers longest ever I-Day speech
August 15, 2024  11:25
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday delivered his longest Independence Day speech at 98 minutes as he addressed the country from the ramparts of historic Red Fort.
 
Modi's Independence Day speeches have been longer than any other prime minister in India's history.
 
His longest I-day speech before Thursday was 96 minutes in 2016 while his shortest speech was in 2017 when he spoke for around 56 minutes.
 
On the 78th Independence Day, Modi also became the prime minister to hoist the tricolour on Independence Day and deliver a speech for the third highest time.
 
Modi delivered his first Independence Day speech in 2014, which lasted for 65 minutes.  
 
His speech in 2015 lasted for about 88 minutes. This was Modi's 11th address as PM and his first after taking charge for a third term.
 
In 2018, Modi addressed from the ramparts of the Red Fort for 83 minutes. Subsequently, in 2019, he spoke for nearly 92 minutes, which was his second-longest to date.  
 
In 2020 Modi's I-day address lasted for 90 minutes. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

The Restoration Of Indian Primacy
The Restoration Of Indian Primacy

It seems in the geopolitics of the 21st century, we can see the subcontinent acting as one geopolitical entity to secure its economic interests. Key to this transformation is a strong India that is pre-eminent but not dominant, notes...

Modi 3rd PM to deliver 11 I-Day speeches after Nehru, Indira
Modi 3rd PM to deliver 11 I-Day speeches after Nehru, Indira

The record lies with first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru who did the honours 17 times from 1947 to 1964.

Kirti Chakra conferred to colonel killed in J-K op, 3 others
Kirti Chakra conferred to colonel killed in J-K op, 3 others

Col Singh was a combat veteran and was awarded Sena Medal during his tenure as second-in-command of the 19 Rashtriya Rifles.

Vedaa Review: Action Packed Caste Drama
Vedaa Review: Action Packed Caste Drama

Vedaa is realistic but also has the kind of mainstream elements and action sequences that make a film gripping, observes Deepa Gahlot.

'Our objective is to keep improving Casa ratio'
'Our objective is to keep improving Casa ratio'

'The Casa ratio is at 33.4 per cent, which has to keep improving. Right now, there is a bit of liquidity pressure in the market.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances