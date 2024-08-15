Met issues orange alert for very heavy rains in Himachal, 126 roads closed





A total of 126 roads, including two national highways, in the state are closed for vehicular movement, officials said on Thursday.





Meanwhile, the local meteorological office issued an 'orange' alert for heavy to very heavy rains on Thursday and a 'yellow' alert for heavy rain in isolated parts of the state till August 21.





Kangra, Sirmaur and Bilaspur districts received heavy rains overnight, with some streams overflowing, trees uprooting and roads being waterlogged in Kangra.





According to rainfall data recorded from Wednesday 5 pm to Thursday 9 am, Kangra was the wettest in the state recording 156 mm rains, followed by 150.8 mm in Dharamshala, 143 mm in Palampur, 120 mm in Nahan, 78.2 mm in Naina Devi, 69 mm in Jot, 67.4 mm in Dehra Gopipur, 48 mm in Poanta Sahib and 37.6 mm in Slapper. -- PTI

