Maoists beat schoolboy to death in Chhattisgarh
August 15, 2024  00:27
File image
A 16-year-old schoolboy was beaten to death allegedly by Maoists in a village in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district apparently on suspicion he was a police informer, the police said on Wednesday. 

The incident took place on Tuesday night in Puvarti village under Jagargunda police station limits and the victim was identified as Soyyam Shankar, they said. 

"As per preliminary information, the victim had come to his native village (from school in another district where he was studying) following the death of a relative. After being alerted about his murder, a police team was dispatched to the spot this morning and the body was sent for post-mortem," Sukma superintendent of police Kiran Chavan said. 

Initial investigation suggested Shankar, studying in a government school in Palnar area of adjoining Dantewada district, had come to Puvarti after the death of a female member of the family following delivery complications around a week ago, he said. 

Prima facie it seems Maoists killed the teenager suspecting him to be a police informer, the SP said. -- PTI
