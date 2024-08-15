RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Left demands Mamata's resignation as health, home portfolios
August 15, 2024  19:58
image
The Communist Party of India-Marxist-led Left Front on Thursday demanded the resignation of CM Mamata Banerjee as West Bengal's health and home minister over the violence at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Chief Minister Banerjee holds the health and home portfolios.

A mob entered the hospital campus in the early hours and ransacked the emergency room, parts of the OPD (outpatient department) and the dais where junior doctors were protesting the rape and murder of their colleague.

Left Front chairman Biman Bose, in a statement, also demanded the resignation of Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal.

The Front condemned the vandalism and violence at the hospital and demanded the identification and arrest of all those involved.

Stating that the bloc would observe "dhikkar divas" in protest against the vandalism, he also demanded that the CBI conclude its investigation into the rape and murder of the doctor at the earliest and ensure exemplary punishment to the culprits. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

V V S Laxman will continue as NCA chief: Jay Shah
V V S Laxman will continue as NCA chief: Jay Shah

V V S Laxman's tenure ends in September but he is set to continue as the NCA chief, confirmed BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

Non-biscuit portfolio key driver of Britannia's growth
Non-biscuit portfolio key driver of Britannia's growth

Britannia Industries reported revenue growth of 4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in Q1FY25 and volume growth of 8 per cent implying price trends were adverse. Other operating income jumped 195 per cent, due to the incentive received for...

'Petty mindset': Rahul's I-Day celebrations seating triggers row
'Petty mindset': Rahul's I-Day celebrations seating triggers row

Gandhi was seen sitting behind a few rows of seats, which were occupied by members of the Indian contingent that took part in the recently-held Paris Games.

Terror group claims to plant 24 bombs across Assam
Terror group claims to plant 24 bombs across Assam

A senior police officer said bomb disposal squads have been rushed to all the places mentioned by ULFA-I but there is no report of recovery of any bomb or explosive.

UN team to visit Bangladesh next week to probe killings of protesters
UN team to visit Bangladesh next week to probe killings of protesters

This will be the first time the UN is sending a fact-finding mission to Bangladesh since its independence in 1971 to investigate widespread human rights abuses in the country, according to a UN official.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances