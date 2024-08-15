Left demands Mamata's resignation as health, home portfolios





Chief Minister Banerjee holds the health and home portfolios.





A mob entered the hospital campus in the early hours and ransacked the emergency room, parts of the OPD (outpatient department) and the dais where junior doctors were protesting the rape and murder of their colleague.





Left Front chairman Biman Bose, in a statement, also demanded the resignation of Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal.





The Front condemned the vandalism and violence at the hospital and demanded the identification and arrest of all those involved.





Stating that the bloc would observe "dhikkar divas" in protest against the vandalism, he also demanded that the CBI conclude its investigation into the rape and murder of the doctor at the earliest and ensure exemplary punishment to the culprits. -- PTI

The Communist Party of India-Marxist-led Left Front on Thursday demanded the resignation of CM Mamata Banerjee as West Bengal's health and home minister over the violence at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.