Kerala, nation sad over Wayanad landslides, but...: CM Vijayan
August 15, 2024  12:59
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said that while everyone in the country was sad regarding the Wayanad landslides that claimed over 200 lives, it was time to live and move forward for the survival of the state.  

Vijayan, speaking after hoisting the national flag at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day of the country, also said that even as India excelled in various sectors since its independence in 1947, the scientific awareness in the country was being damaged and superstitions, harmful customs, and outdated rituals were making a comeback.

Referring to the landslides in Wayanad, the CM said that Kerala and the country were celebrating the independence day in a time of grief following the disaster.

"But, we cannot remain sad. We need to live and move forward for the survival of the state. So, the independence day, this year, should give impetus to the joint activities that ensure the state's survival," he said.

The Marxist veteran also said that despite the advances in science and technology, the country was still unable to predict natural disasters in advance and thereby, protect the life and property of the people.

"This is something which deserves serious thought. Instead of general warnings or alerts, we need accurate predictions to defend against natural disasters. This is what we have learnt from experiences in other parts of the world," he said.

Vijayan said that proper interventions need to be made by the Centre for the nation to reach that level and a country's rise can be ensured only by the equal development of all its different states and regions, he said. -- PTI
