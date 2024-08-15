RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
I-T dept summons Assam Cong chief Bhupen Kumar
August 15, 2024  20:34
Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah/ANI Photo
Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah/ANI Photo
The Income Tax Department summoned Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah on Thursday. 

The summons, issued by the Office of the Assistant Director of I-T Investigation, asked Borah to produce evidence related to a bank account personally or through an authorised representative at 1 pm on Friday. 

"Without prejudice the provisions of any other law for the time being in force, if you intentionally omit to so attend and give evidence or produce the books of account or documents, a penalty of Rs 10,000 may be imposed upon you...for each such default or failure," it said. 

Reacting to the summons, Borah said he does not fear organisations like the ED, CBI or the I-T Department. 

"Assam CM has ED, I-T and CBI. He can do anything with these organisations. Those who had a fear of them had already left Congress and joined the BJP. We are still in Congress because we do not have any fear. Let him do whatever he wishes," he said. 

The Congress leader said he had never seen the I-T office in Guwahati but would be able to see it now. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Grand Chess Tour: Praggnanandhaa finishes last in rapid
Grand Chess Tour: Praggnanandhaa finishes last in rapid

Having lost three and drawn three coming into the third and final day of rapid, Praggnanadhaa lost to Lenier Dominguez of the US in the seventh round.

Probe commences against Sheikh Hasina, 9 others for genocide
Probe commences against Sheikh Hasina, 9 others for genocide

The application accuses Hasina and others of orchestrating a violent crackdown on student protestors, resulting in widespread casualties and human rights violations.

Medic murder: Doctors resume strike post vandalism at Kolkata hospital
Medic murder: Doctors resume strike post vandalism at Kolkata hospital

The strike will continue following the tragic incident at the RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, it said.

V V S Laxman will continue as NCA chief: Jay Shah
V V S Laxman will continue as NCA chief: Jay Shah

V V S Laxman's tenure ends in September but he is set to continue as the NCA chief, confirmed BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

Non-biscuit portfolio key driver of Britannia's growth
Non-biscuit portfolio key driver of Britannia's growth

Britannia Industries reported revenue growth of 4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in Q1FY25 and volume growth of 8 per cent implying price trends were adverse. Other operating income jumped 195 per cent, due to the incentive received for...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances