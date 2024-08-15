ISRO to launch earth observation satellite tomorrow





The Satish Dhawan Space Centre spaceport located about 135 km east of Chennai is buzzing with activity once again as ISRO gears up for a rocket launch nearly after a gap of about six months.





The previous missions undertaken by the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency in 2024 were the successful launches of PSLV-C58/XPoSat mission on January 1 and GSLV-F14/INSAT-3DS mission on February 17.





The significance of the latest launch scheduled to take place from this spaceport at 9.19 am on August 16 is that it is the third and final developmental flight of the SSLV-D3.





While the maiden mission of SSLV-D1/EOS-02 did not place the satellites into intended orbits in August 2022, the second developmental flight was successfully launched on February 10, 2023. -- PTI

ISRO is all set to launch an earth observation satellite EOS-08 onboard the third and final developmental flight of its Small Satellite Launch Vehicle on Friday morning.