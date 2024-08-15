Indian Olympic contingent, BRO workers among 6,000 guests at I-day event

The Indian contingent from the Paris Olympics, student beneficiaries from the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), workers of the Border Roads Organisation and sarpanches were among the 6,000 special guests who attended the 78th Independence Day celebrations here on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in marking the day as he unfurled the national flag and addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi along with NDA allies, including LJP's Chirag Paswan, JDU's Lalan Singh, were among those present.

Those sitting in the front row included Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Amit Shah and S Jaishankar.

The theme of this year's Independence Day is 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047'.

The gathering comprised people from different walks of life, categorised as youth, tribal community, farmers, women and other special guests, who have excelled in various fields with the help of various government schemes/initiatives. -- PTI