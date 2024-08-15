RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


India is preparing to host 2036 Olympics: PM
August 15, 2024  11:14
image
Asserting that India has the ability to stage large-scale global events, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the country is leaving no stone unturned in its efforts to host the Olympics in 2036.
 
Along with India, several other nations such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey are positioning themselves as strong contenders to host the sporting spectacle. 

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is expected to decide the host only next year after holding its elections.
 
"It is the dream of India to host the 2036 Olympics, we are making preparations for that," Modi said in his address to the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort on the 78th Independence Day.

The Prime Minister said India's successful hosting of the G20 Summit last September in New Delhi and other cities showcased the existing infrastructure in the nation.
 
"India organising the G20 Summit on a large scale has proven that India has the capability to organise large-scale events," he said.
 
India's audacious plan has been backed by current IOC head Thomas Bach. The last time India hosted an international multi-sport extravaganza was the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi.
 
For the 2036 Olympics, Ahmedabad is being seen as a front-runner to be the host city.
