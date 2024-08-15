India indebted to its freedom fighters: Modi

India indebted to its freedom fighters: ModiAugust 15, 2024 07:50
Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins his speech from Red Fort on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day.
"Today is the day to pay tributes to the uncountable 'Azaadi ke deewane' who made sacrifices for the nation. This country is indebted to them," Modi said.
"Natural disasters have heightened our concern over the last few years. I express my sympathies to affected families," he added.
