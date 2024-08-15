RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


In a first, all-women India, Bangladesh border troops exchange I-Day greetings
August 15, 2024  16:48
image
An all-women unit of the Border Security Force (BSF) made a maiden gesture and handed over sweets and exchanged greetings with lady Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel of Bangladesh at the front in West Bengal as part of the traditional Independence Day celebrations held along the international border.
 
The first-ever women border guards exchange took place near the Gede border post of the BSF in the said district even as a "high alert" continues all along this over 4,000 km front following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government less than a week back.
 
The six-member BSF team, dressed in ceremonial regalia, belonged to the 32nd battalion of the force deployed in the area to guard the international boundary in Nadia district. The personnel are of the constable rank, officials told PTI.
 
The BGB women team that participated in the traditional ceremonial event held in the morning is affiliated to the 6th battalion of the Bangladeshi force deployed under the Darshana border post of the neighbouring country.
 
"The exchange of greetings and sharing of sweets symbolises mutual respect and camaraderie between the two border forces. It is a tradition which the women personnel have performed for the first time," 32nd battalion BSF Commandant Sujeet Kumar said.
 
He said the two sides shook hands and wished for continued prosperity of their respective countries with a commitment to having strong bilateral ties between them.
