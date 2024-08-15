IMD issues 'heavy rainfall' alert for landslide-hit Wayanad

As heavy rains continued to lash several parts of Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued an orange alert for two districts of the state.

The IMD sounded orange alerts in Kozhikode and Wayanad districts of the state, for the day.





It said that due to a cyclonic circulation over the Southeast Arabian Sea and South Kerala coast, the state would receive heavy rainfall between August 15 to 19.





The IMD also issued yellow alerts in the remaining 12 districts of Kerala for the day.





An orange alert means very heavy rain (6 cm to 20 cm) and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.





The IMD also issued an orange alert in Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts for Friday.





It warned against going fishing in the Kerala - Lakshadweep - Karnataka coastal region from August 15 to 19, citing chances of strong winds and bad weather conditions. -- PTI