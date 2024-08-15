IAF helicopter showers flower petals at Red Fort

IAF helicopter showers flower petals at Red FortAugust 15, 2024 07:45
Indian Air Force's Advanced Light Helicopters shower flower petals, as PM Modi hoists the tricolour on the ramparts of Red Fort.
TOP STORIES
Women fill streets across Bengal in midnight stir against doctor's murder
Responding to the 'Women, Reclaim the Night' call given on social media by commoners, college students, home-makers and employees of offices will congregate in key thoroughfares in small towns and big cities, including in various parts...