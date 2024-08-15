I urge PM Modi once again to visit Manipur: Rahul





Gandhi said on Thursday, he met a group of Manipuri people living in Delhi who shared their heartbreaking struggles since ethnic clashes broke out in the northeastern state.





"They spoke of the pain of being separated from loved ones and the physical and mental toll the conflict has taken on their communities," Gandhi said in a post on X.





Out of concern for their safety, they requested that their faces not be shown, fearing retribution, the Congress leader said as he shared a picture of the Manipuri people holding his hand.





"This is the harsh reality our brothers and sisters in Manipur endure -- a state of constant fear," he said. -- PTI

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi again requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday to visit violence-hit Manipur and impress upon both the central and state governments to work towards a peaceful resolution of the conflict there at the earliest.