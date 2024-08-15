RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
'I am with you': WB guv visits RG Kar hospital
August 15, 2024  15:39
image
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Thursday said that the vandalism in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata is a shame to civil society.
 
Unidentified miscreants vandalised a part of the hospital where a woman doctor was found dead allegedly after being raped last week.
 
Bose paid a visit to the Hospital on Thursday afternoon to take stock of the situation. He spoke to the agitating doctors there and expressed concern over the security of women in the state.
 
"Yesterday's vandalism is a shame to civil society. It's a shame to the entire humanity that young girls are not protected. This bloodbath cannot be allowed anymore. This must stop," Bose told reporters at the hospital. 
"I am with you and we will work together to solve this. I assure you justice. My ears and eyes are open," Bose told the students.
    
The Governor also inspected the Emergency Department which was ransacked. -- PTI  
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Ajit Pawar's son to contest from Baramati? Dy CM says...
Ajit Pawar's son to contest from Baramati? Dy CM says...

Ajit Pawar also said he was "not interested" in contesting elections anymore.

Conway picks casual NZC contract to focus on T20 leagues
Conway picks casual NZC contract to focus on T20 leagues

New Zealand opener Devon Conway has opted for a casual rather than central contract for the upcoming 2024-2025 season.

'Divisive agenda': Oppn slams Modi's 'communal civil code' remark
'Divisive agenda': Oppn slams Modi's 'communal civil code' remark

'The non-biological PM's capacity for malice, mischief, and maligning of history knows no bounds. It was on full display today from the Red Fort'

SEE: Manu coaches Modi on pistol; hockey team's special gift
SEE: Manu coaches Modi on pistol; hockey team's special gift

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the Indian contingent which returned from the Paris Olympics with six medals.

'Petty mindset': Rahul's I-Day celebrations seating triggers row
'Petty mindset': Rahul's I-Day celebrations seating triggers row

Gandhi was seen sitting behind a few rows of seats, which were occupied by members of the Indian contingent that took part in the recently-held Paris Games.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances