RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Hundreds gather for India's Independence Day celebrations in London
August 15, 2024  18:09
A view of the 78th I-Day celebration from India House in London/ANI on X
A view of the 78th I-Day celebration from India House in London/ANI on X
Nearly 1,000 people of Indian heritage gathered at the high commission of India in London on Thursday to celebrate the 78th Independence Day, with music, dance and patriotic chants. 

Indian high commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami, marked the beginning of the event by unfurling the tricolour followed by the National Anthem echoing across India House in Aldwych. 

He then read excerpts from President Droupadi Murmu's address to the nation on the eve of Independence Day -- a custom at the annual festive gathering. 

It's always a delight and, in a sense, a privilege to host as many of our expatriate citizens, as well as, friends of India from the overseas citizens community here in London. 

Today's turnout was genuinely more than we had expected, Doraiswami said. 

"It all worked really well. People were in really good spirits, and I think the President's message hit the right tone with its discourse about equity, inclusion and the idea of an India where the growth of political democracy is linked with the strengthening of social democracy. A very good message to land today and I think the audience really enjoyed it," he said. 

Reflecting on the India-UK relationship, the envoy noted that the bilateral partnership is in a very good place in a year that witnessed general elections in both democracies. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

UN team to visit Bangladesh next week to probe killings of protesters
UN team to visit Bangladesh next week to probe killings of protesters

This will be the first time the UN is sending a fact-finding mission to Bangladesh since its independence in 1971 to investigate widespread human rights abuses in the country, according to a UN official.

Why New Zealand players are turing down central contracts
Why New Zealand players are turing down central contracts

New Zealand opener Devon Conway has opted for a casual rather than central contract for the upcoming 2024-2025 season.

Assam's future at risk as Hindu-Muslim population balance eroding: Himanta
Assam's future at risk as Hindu-Muslim population balance eroding: Himanta

The CM also said that to prevent the sale of land from the indigenous communities like tribals and Adivasis to others in undivided Goalpara district, a strong law will be brought.

Spain football star Lamine Yamal's father 'serious but stable' after stabbing
Spain football star Lamine Yamal's father 'serious but stable' after stabbing

Mounir Nasraoui was stabbed late on Wednesday at a parking lot in the northeastern Spanish town of Mataro.

Terror group claims to plant 24 bombs across Assam
Terror group claims to plant 24 bombs across Assam

A senior police officer said bomb disposal squads have been rushed to all the places mentioned by ULFA-I but there is no report of recovery of any bomb or explosive.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances