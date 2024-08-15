RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Freedom is our biggest protective shield: Rahul
August 15, 2024  14:30
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday greeted people on 78th Independence Day and said "freedom is our biggest protective shield".
 
Wishing people on Independence Day, Gandhi said, "For us, freedom is not just a word, it is our biggest protective shield, rooted in constitutional and democratic values."

It is the power of expression, the ability to speak the truth and the hope to fulfil dreams, the former Congress chief said in a post on X.
 
Gandhi attended the Independence Day event at the Red Fort and later also participated in the flag hoisting ceremony at the AICC headquarters. -- PTI
