Ex-NSG DG sent as special officer to J-K amid rising terror attacks
August 15, 2024  15:33
Highly decorated IPS officer Nalin Prabhat was on Thursday appointed as Special Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police and will head the force after the retirement of R R Swain on September 30.
 
An order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs said that Prabhat, a 1992 IPS of Andhra Pradesh cadre, is sent to Jammu and Kashmir with "immediate effect".

It said that upon the retirement of Swain on September 30, "Prabhat is appointed as DGP, Jammu and Kashmir".

Prabhat, 55, is a three-time police gallantry medal winner and has headed the specialised anti-Naxal police force 'Greyhounds' of Andhra Pradesh, his former cadre state.

He has extensively served in the CRPF as he headed its Kashmir region deployment as the IG operations and ADG.

The government on Wednesday curtailed Prabhat's tenure as NSG director general and ordered his inter-cadre deputation from Andhra Pradesh to the AGMUT.

An order issued by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) said it was approving a proposal of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to "curtail" the tenure of the 1992-batch IPS as DG of the National Security Guard (NSG).

The order said it also has approved the "inter-cadre deputation of Prabhat, IPS from Andhra Pradesh to AGMUT cadre initially for a period of three years from the date of joining the AGMUT cadre or until further orders, whichever is earlier, in relaxation of inter-cadre deputation guidelines." -- PTI 
