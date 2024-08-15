RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Doctors resume strike after mob attacks Kolkata hospital
August 15, 2024  17:52

Federation of Resident Doctors Association has decided to resume the strike again after the vandalism during the midnight protest on Wednesday at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. 

The midnight protest was against the rape-murder of a woman doctor at the hospital a couple of days ago.
 
In a press release issued on Sunday, the FRDA stated that the events that took place on Wednesday night shocked and anguished all. 

"This represents the dark chapter of our profession,' the release stated. 

"Given the gravity of recent developments and the overwhelming call for justice, we have decided to resumie the strike, effective immediately,' stated FRDA in the release. -- ANI
