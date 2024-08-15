Doctors resume strike after mob attacks Kolkata hospital





The midnight protest was against the rape-murder of a woman doctor at the hospital a couple of days ago.

In a press release issued on Sunday, the FRDA stated that the events that took place on Wednesday night shocked and anguished all.





"This represents the dark chapter of our profession,' the release stated.





"Given the gravity of recent developments and the overwhelming call for justice, we have decided to resumie the strike, effective immediately,' stated FRDA in the release. -- ANI

