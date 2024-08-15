RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Consumer panel junks woman's plaint against Uber for refusing rides with pet
August 15, 2024  00:32
A consumer commision in Mumbai has dismissed a woman's complaint against cab aggregator Uber for its drivers refusing her rides when she was accompanied by her pet dog. 

There is no law or legal provision in India regarding the transportation of pets in public vehicles, said the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Central Mumbai, in an order passed on Tuesday. In her complaint filed in June 2022, the woman, a Wadala resident, stated that despite the company's pet-friendly policies, she was denied a ride by Uber drivers on two occasions after she informed them that her pet dog would be traveling with her. 

The woman demanded Rs 10 lakh in compensation for "deficiency in service, unfair trade practices, mental agony, and litigation expenses". 

She also requested the commission to direct the company to take measures to allow commuters to travel with pets and stray animals in the cabs. 

Uber India pointed out that the complainant did not make the drivers -- against whom the woman had the grievance -- parties to the case. 

There was no evidence to back her allegations except that she informed the drivers about traveling with a pet dog, it said. 

There was no policy in India regarding allowing pet animals to travel in public transport, the company said, demanding that the complaint be dismissed. -- PTI
