Committed to roll out big reforms: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday unfurled the national flag for the 11th time in a row from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Independence Day, and asserted that India's 140 crore citizens can achieve the goal of a prosperous and developed country if they walk shoulder to shoulder with united resolve.





He said his government has worked to break the mindset of living with status quo by rolling out big reforms aimed at changing the lives of of the middle class and the poor.





The commitment to reforms is the blueprint for growth and is not borne of any political compulsion but the dedication to nation first. In this context, Modi noted the growth of the banking sector, which he added has powered the progress in every sector.