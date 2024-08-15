RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Committed to roll out big reforms: Modi
August 15, 2024  08:30
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday unfurled the national flag for the 11th time in a row from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Independence Day, and asserted that India's 140 crore citizens can achieve the goal of a prosperous and developed country if they walk shoulder to shoulder with united resolve.

He said his government has worked to break the mindset of living with status quo by rolling out big reforms aimed at changing the lives of of the middle class and the poor.

The commitment to reforms is the blueprint for growth and is not borne of any political compulsion but the dedication to nation first. In this context, Modi noted the growth of the banking sector, which he added has powered the progress in every sector.  
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Chhari Mubarak Heads For Amarnath Cave
Chhari Mubarak Heads For Amarnath Cave

On Wednesday, August 14, 2024, Head Priest Mahant Deependra Giri along with sadhus and devotees at the Amareshwar temple in Srinagar offered the traditional Chhari Pujan to the Chhari Mubarak or the holy silver mace of Lord Shiva before...

'Farmers are our Annadata'
'Farmers are our Annadata'

This is the full text of the address to the nation by President Droupadi Murmu on the eve of India's 78th Independence Day.

Vandalism at Kolkata hospital as midnight protest turns violent
Vandalism at Kolkata hospital as midnight protest turns violent

The incident took place amid midnight protests by women against the horrific rape-murder of the doctor at the hospital.

Mpox a public health emergency of global concern: WHO
Mpox a public health emergency of global concern: WHO

This comes amid a rapid surge in spread of the disease in Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, and its detection in neighbouring countries as well.

Women fill streets across Bengal in midnight stir against doctor's murder
Women fill streets across Bengal in midnight stir against doctor's murder

Responding to the 'Women, Reclaim the Night' call given on social media by commoners, college students, home-makers and employees of offices will congregate in key thoroughfares in small towns and big cities, including in various parts...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances