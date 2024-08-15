RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Centre to fill 8 vacant posts of information commissioners in CIC
August 15, 2024  01:16
image
The Centre on Wednesday sought applications from eligible candidates to fill eight vacant posts of information commissioners in transparency watchdog Central Information Commission. 

The Central Information Commission, mandated to decide appeals and complaints under the Right to Information Act, is headed by a Chief Information Commissioner and can have a maximum of 10 information commissioners. 

At present, besides the Chief Information Commissioner, two ICs are working in the Commission. 

"It is proposed to appoint Information Commissioners, not exceeding eight, as may be deemed necessary in the Central Information Commission," said an order by the personnel ministry. 

The RTI Act provides that the information commissioner "shall be a person of eminence in public life with wide knowledge and experience in law, science and technology, social service, management, journalism, mass-media or administration and governance", it said. 

People who have attained the age of 65 years shall not be eligible for appointment, the ministry said and shared other eligibility conditions. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Over 10K cops deployed for I-Day security in Delhi; heavy vehicle banned
Over 10K cops deployed for I-Day security in Delhi; heavy vehicle banned

All borders of the national capital will be sealed for the entry of commercial and heavy vehicles by Thursday midnight apart from heavy police deployment, they said.

Vinesh deserved Silver: Perturbed coach on CAS verdict
Vinesh deserved Silver: Perturbed coach on CAS verdict

National Wrestling coach Virendra Dahiya believes that Vinesh Phogat at least deserved a silver medal after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) dismissed her appeal for the silver medal

In a first, tricolour to be hoisted in Chhattisgarh's 13 Maoist-hit villages
In a first, tricolour to be hoisted in Chhattisgarh's 13 Maoist-hit villages

Setting up new camps of security forces in these villages in the last seven months has been paving the way for development of the respective areas, they said.

Proteas captain seeks 'ruthless' batting vs Windies
Proteas captain seeks 'ruthless' batting vs Windies

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma is looking for his front-line batsmen to score quicker when they take on the West Indies in the second match of their two-test series, starting in Georgetown, Guyana on Thursday.

Domestic PV wholesales dips 2.5% at 341,510 units in July: Siam
Domestic PV wholesales dips 2.5% at 341,510 units in July: Siam

Passenger vehicle wholesales in India declined 2.5 per cent year-on-year to 341,510 units in July, impacted by high base effect as well as companies reducing vehicle dispatches to dealers amid moderation in demand. The overall passenger...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances